Orihuela town hall has repeated its offer of land to the regional health service for it to build a second health centre for the coast of the municipality as the existing facilities are ‘overcrowded and too small’.

The land is part of a plot on Calle Nazaríes in PAU 20 La Ciñuelica and has a surface area of 10,693 square metres.

