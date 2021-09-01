Race to save Mar Menor

A human chain of thousands of people dressed in black to mourn the ‘death’ of the Mar Menor stretched 73 kilometres around its shores on Saturday morning, in protest against the authorities’ failure to prevent the mass deaths of fish and other creatures in the lagoon from oxygen depletion of the water.

Speaking on Monday, minister for ecological transition Teresa Ribera said the deterioration of the Mar Menor was ‘a matter of state’ and ‘a catastrophe that has been happening in slow motion before our eyes’.

