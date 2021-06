Orihuela residents, especially those on the coast and in rural districts, are being encouraged by the town hall to sign on the municipal register (padrón).

Councillor for immigration Almudena Baldó said: “There appears to be a floating population, particularly foreigners, who are not registered.”

However opposition party Cambiemos Orihuela has claimed the town hall social services have been blocking some vulnerable people’s efforts to register.

