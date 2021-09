From Tuesday (September 7) residents in the Valencia region can go for a jab against Covid-19 at any of the 133 ‘mass vaccination’ sites without an appointment.

The shot is available for anyone aged 12 and over, who has not yet been inoculated.

People should take their SIP health card and photo identification, which could be a passport or a TIE card.

