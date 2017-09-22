September 21, 2017

In your other paper The Post, you lead with an article entitled “Ryanair misery”.

You state that a number of passengers have had problems generated by cancellations to or from Alicante Elche airport.

I have been checking daily and have found zero cancellations to or from Alicante Elche airport. You can check this yourselves at the following website https://www.ryanair.com/gb/en/useful-info/help-centre/travel or https://www.ryanair.com/gb/en/

I just thought I should let you know, as we would hate to see “fake news” in the Costa Blanca News!

Regards

Paul Stringer

Dear Paul,

Thanks for picking up The Post and your high opinion of the Costa Blanca News. By the time you have reached this page you will have seen our front page and page 13 on the Ryanair saga and will have realized our report is no-where near ‘fake’- we actually state exactly what you say, that the Costa has managed to escape FUTURE cancellations. However, if you read the list of cancellations carefully, you will see that flight FR9056 from Alicante to Bremen (Germany) and the return flight FR9057 was cancelled yesterday (Thursday) and flight FR8555 from Stansted to Castellon and return flight FR8554 will be cancelled tomorrow. Last Thursday, although unlisted by Ryanair, the company cancelled a flight from Alicante to Stockholm – also blaming the backlog caused by the French traffic controllers strike and ‘reallocation’ of staff (very much the reason given for this chaos now) and we had several phone calls from angry passengers – so I’m afraid the Post headline was also accurate at the time.