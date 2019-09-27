Consulate thank-you

Alicante

September 25

The British Consul thanks the Spanish emergency services, and English-speaking and Spanish volunteers who have assisted those affected by the recent floods

Following the devastating floods in the southern parts of Valencia and Murcia recently, the British Consulate in Alicante wants to ensure that any UK nationals affected are aware of how they can access support.

The most important thing is to know that there is help out there. Both the Valencian and Murcian regional governments have announced that financial support is available if your property was affected by the floods.

In Valencia, help of up to €4,500 per property was announced on September 20 and people have 15 days from then in which to apply, so it is important to do so as soon as possible.

In both Valencia and Murcia, you should contact your local town hall to apply for financial assistance, providing details of the state of your property, together with photos and the title deeds of your property if possible.

Obviously if your house is insured you should contact your insurance company urgently if you have not done so already.

British Consul Sarah-Jane Morris said, “This has been a terrible few weeks for all those affected by the floods. The Spanish authorities and emergency services, along with the local English-speaking and Spanish charities and associations, have been doing an incredible job in helping and supporting those affected. I want to extend thanks on behalf of the Embassy and Consulate for all they have done and continue to do.

“If anyone is struggling to access the support they need then we are here to help. Please contact us by calling us on 965 21 60 22 or by sending us a direct message through facebook.com/britsin spain.”