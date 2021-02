Email

January 26

To all those who help people with mobility and other problems who need a kindly helping hand.

Just for you

You are the brightest light in all my life,

You shine upon the darkest days

You comfort me when I am feeling down

You make each day something to look forward to

You hold my hand when pain I can so longer stand

You have a cheerful smile which keeps me happy too

You make me want to rise each day to greet the dawn

You are my helper and my friend

Peter Purvey