Following a quality control report presented by the mountain sports federation of the Valencian region (FEMECV), Villajoyosa sports department has carried out inspections and work on the popular PR-CV 437 route.

This 19.2-km path explores the most mountainous part of Villajoyosa.

More in today’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com