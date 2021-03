Ecologists and residents are celebrating after the Supreme Court dismissed another appeal by businesses against the protection of land in the Sierra Escalona.

The natural area – which covers ground in Orihuela, San Miguel de Salinas and Pilar de la Horadada – has been stuck in a seemingly never-ending process to be declared a natural park, which started over 20 years ago.

