Flooding hits the north of the region

Alicante province escaped the worst of the storms caused by the cut off low pressure weather system (DANA or gota fría), which hit the north of the Valencia region, Cataluña and central Spain.

The regional emergency services headquarters in Valencia reported that they had received 945 calls from the public between 11.00 on Wednesday and 07.00 this morning (Thursday) and attended to 671 incidents caused by the torrential rain, ‘most of which were trapped vehicles and flooded basement garages’.

