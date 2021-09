The Valencia government is to ask for €700 million in EU regeneration funding to construct infrastructure in the Vega Baja to prevent flooding.

Regional president Ximo Puig made the announcement on Monday when he visited the area to mark the second anniversary of the deluge which left the Vega Baja area underwater and saw the River Segura burst its banks.

