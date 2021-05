Alicante provincial government is putting on three ‘webinars’ which are designed to give British residents information about the Brexit process and ‘resolve any doubts they might have’.

The first is on Thursday (May 20) at 10.30 and British consul Sara-Jane Morris is due to take part.

Britons can sign up for the sessions via the webpage www.ciudadanosextranjeros.es – under the section ‘Everything you need to know about Brexit’.

More on the sessions in Friday’s Costa Blanca News