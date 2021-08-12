Benidorm shark shock

Beachgoers on Benidorm’s Poniente beach had a surprise this morning, when a disorientated shark was seen swimming in the shallows at 10.30, with its dorsal fin very visible.

Local police were quickly on the scene and cordoned off a section of the beach, while a police dinghy and drone observed the marine creature from the sea and the sky.

Experts from Valencia’s Oceanographic centre are helping to coax the blue shark back to deeper waters.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com