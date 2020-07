Electronic devices to count the number of people entering and leaving the beach have been installed at Cala Capitán, Cala Estaca and Cala Cerrada in Orihuela Costa

Tourism councillor Mariola Rocamora said the devices will allow them to guarantee that maximum capacity is not exceeded to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

