Advice on residency certificates and Brexit

The British consulate in Alicante has issued advice for anyone who is ‘refused their residency application because of Brexit’.

They are told to request a ‘hoja de reclamacion’ (complaints form) and ‘complete it whilst at the police station, then ask the police to stamp it and keep a copy as proof’.

“The local authorities tell us that they are still issuing residency certificates to UK nationals so if anyone does have any problems, it’s important they submit a complaint then and there,” explained a consulate spokeswoman.

