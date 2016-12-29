On alert

epa05690138 A Spanish National Police agent stands on guard downtown Madrid, Spain, 28 December 2016. Spanish capital has increased its security measures during the Christmas season after the attack at a Christmas market in Berlin which killed 12 people. EPA/Emilio Naranjo +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

COSTA councils in collaboration with National Police and Guardia Civil have set up extra security deployments for the forthcoming New Year’s Eve and Three Kings events.
A general meeting was held at the government delegate’s office in Alicante to coordinate special security measures to prevent possible terrorist attacks such as placing bollards and large plant pots to avoid unwanted vehicle access to party areas.

