COSTA councils in collaboration with National Police and Guardia Civil have set up extra security deployments for the forthcoming New Year’s Eve and Three Kings events.
A general meeting was held at the government delegate’s office in Alicante to coordinate special security measures to prevent possible terrorist attacks such as placing bollards and large plant pots to avoid unwanted vehicle access to party areas.
On alert
COSTA councils in collaboration with National Police and Guardia Civil have set up extra security deployments for the forthcoming New Year’s Eve and Three Kings events.