Cat killer caught

National Police have arrested an individual for the murder of the cat found hanging from a tree in Calle Entrepinos in Benidorm last week and suspect that the man was responsible for at least another two.
Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper
We use our own cookies, and those of third parties, to improve your browsing experience as well as the services we provide, according to your browsing habits.If you continue on this site, we consider that you have accepted the terms of use.
For more information about the use of cookies, and how to eliminate or block cookies, see our Cookie PolicyAccept