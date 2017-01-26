Wild camping crackdown

By David Jackson

Coastal destinations across Almería are finally starting to regulate wild camping after years of complaints from residents and tourists.

A new attempt is to be made to regulate wild camping across Roquetas de Mar, more than a decade after the problem was first addressed by the council. All groups in the town council have promised to start work afresh in a new committee after numerous complaints from resident associations in Las Salinas and Playa Serena about the problem were lodged over Christmas.

Residents say that campervans are taking up parking spaces across the area for weeks at a time as their owners enjoy the winter sun in Roquetas.