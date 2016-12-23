Vera live music row escalates

Cactus bar mounts complaints campaign against other venues in bid to save its business

By Emma Randle

A Vera bar that had to close for a week after claiming it was ‘victimised’ for holding live music gigs has reopened with two concerts programmed over the festive season.

The Cactus Bar in Buganvillas was fined €300 by Vera council and forced to close for seven days after a series of complaints about its live music gigs made over the last two years, as reported in this paper two weeks ago.

The bar, after lodging a petition at the council signed by more than two hundred customers and paying the fine, is now fighting back by making its own complaints against other bars holding similar gigs in the area.

Cactus Bar owner René Hoffmans told CA News: “We don’t like taking this action, but it is what our lawyer has told us to do so that we are not discriminated against. It is not fair that we have to stop our gigs when other bars continue undisturbed.”