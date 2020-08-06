Tavernes bypass will cut gridlock and pollution

0
18

An online brainstorming session on how to build the Tavernes de la Valldigna bypass has been opened to the public until at least the third week in August.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.