THE POPULARITY and number of areas to practice sport in parks and squares continues to increase.

Public spaces with machines for conducting specific exercises have sprouted in all sorts of places, and the number of users is also rising daily.

In Castellón province there are over 200, every single town of the province has at least one, and it is very hard to walk past one and not find someone twisting their waist, doing circles with their arms or walking in the air.

By Joe Wickman