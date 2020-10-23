Oliva cuts next year’s IBI bill in response to Covid crisis

0
37

Homeowners in Oliva will get a small reduction on their IBI bill in 2021 in response to the Covid-related economic downturn.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.