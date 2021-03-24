UK police seek Karen Reed’s killer

Costa Blanca News was contacted by Surrey Police in the UK this week to help out with Operation Lilac – described as one of their ‘largest-scale murder investigations’.

They noted that almost 27 years has passed since the contract killing of Karen Reed in Woking in 1994 and Surrey Police are continuing to appeal for information to find her killer and those involved.

A force spokesperson told Costa Blanca News that suspects involved in the murder could have left for Spain in order to hide from police.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

