September 17

Just a quick note amongst the serious stuff. I was tickled but slightly concerned about Chris Ashley’s article ‘Teenage kicks with the old gits.’ It appears Chris is losing his curmudgeonly persona by admitting he enjoyed the company of the teenagers that came to stay with him and his sainted wife. He’ll be helping little old ladies across the road next. C’mon Mr. Ashley, man up and moan on.

Kind regards to all at CBN – keep up the fine work.

Laurie Dean.