Meghan-gate

25

March 9

Meghan Markle is a manipulating vindictive attention seeker, applying her day job to discredit the Royal Family, playing and embroidering her sad role to gain sympathy from a gullible public.

Her lapdog husband, Harry the Third (heel boy) tends to follow meekly her wishes.
She is even at loggerheads with her father.

Good riddance to both of them – no doubt she will scheme something else, to keep in the limelight.

I haven’t much time for Donald Trump, but he was right – Harry needs all the luck he can get.

