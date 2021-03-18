Meghan-gate

March 9
Meghan Markle is a manipulating vindictive attention seeker, applying her day job to discredit the Royal Family, playing and embroidering her sad role to gain sympathy from a gullible public.
Her lapdog husband, Harry the Third (heel boy) tends to follow meekly her wishes.
She is even at loggerheads with her father.
Good riddance to both of them – no doubt she will scheme something else, to keep in the limelight.
I haven’t much time for Donald Trump, but he was right – Harry needs all the luck he can get.
Regards,
GWN