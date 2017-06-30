Expat issues in UK Parliament

Website comment

June 26, 2017

Watched English Parliament today about EU nationals living here. They can all stay here. Those who have been here five years can bring family over here after the five years, no questions asked. If you arrive here before the cut-off date but have not completed the five years you can stay here, and when you have completed the five years the same applies.

All the benefits that we get here in the UK they are entitled to, ie NHS free, GP surgeries, etc.

The only stumbling block which I do not agree with is the EU court being in charge of any problems the EU Nationals may have. We are leaving the EU so why should they overrule our English courts? But the EU still want to over-ride what happens here.

Two weeks ago while in Fuengirola a doctor was called to the hotel I was staying in. Before he would even look at the patient it was 150 euros. In the UK it’s free.

Patricia Hanson