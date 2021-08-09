Legislation to combat climate change

The regional government has presented the draft version of its long-awaited climate change law.

Vice-president of Valencia region, Mónica Oltra said the legislation would define their response in the medium and long term to guarantee the transition to a ‘competitive, low carbon emission economy’.

“There is no doubt that the principal cause of global heating is the emission of greenhouse gases produced by different activities in our society such as industry, energy production through non-renewable sources and the use of fossil fuels,” she said.

