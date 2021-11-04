Biggest ever budget for the region

The Valencia regional government has approved a budget for 2022 of €27.9 billion – an increase in spending of 9.1% on this year.

It was labelled the ‘budget for the recovery’ with €3.1 billion for investments and €17.3 billion for public services.

The largest tranche of money will go to healthcare – €7.8 billion; and the biggest increase in spending is for housing, up by 72.5%.

