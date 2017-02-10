Gone with the wind

GRA069 DAIMÚS (Comunitat Valenciana), 08/02/2017. Vista general de las obras de emergencia que está realizando la dirección general de Costas en la playa de Daimús en Valencia , tras los últimos temporales que afectaron al litoral de la Comunitat Valenciana.EFE/Natxo Francés

GALES reaching over 125 kilometres per hour in the provinces of Valencia and Castellón have caused havoc, with firefighters working around the clock to clear roads and move cars and people to safety.
Almassora, Benicàssim, Oropesa del Mar, Benicarló, Lucena and Castellón reported numerous trees and lamp posts falling and blocking roads on Tuesday morning, as well as chunks of buildings blowing off or being left in a precarious state.

