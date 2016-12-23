Turre mayor under siege

By David Jackson

Turre councillors voted to overturn the controversial Cabrera ‘land grab’ decision at a stormy plenary meeting on Monday, along with several other decisions allegedly made “unilaterally” by mayor Martín Morales.

A motion tabled by the right wing Partido Popular (PP) party to return powers concentrated in the hands of the mayor was also passed, after Sr Morales controversially reserved the right to take many decisions unilaterally in the ruling council.

The PP asked for the Cabrera decree issued by the mayor to be rejected by councillors and sent to the consultative committee of Andalucía, the only administrative arm of government with the legal capability to examine the mayor’s decision and overturn it.

It argued the decree was “arbitrary and legally unsound”, after the town clerk issued a report against the change in Cabrera’s administration and objected that the mayor had issued the decree without consulting fellow councillors.