Spreading Christmas cheer

By Emma Randle

A German couple from Vera has launched a Christmas toy campaign for poor children in the town for the third year running.

Karin and Volker Radomsky are collecting presents for children from deprived families to be handed out just before the traditional Spanish ‘Three Kings’ present giving day on January 6 so that “no child will go without a gift”.

So far they have collected around 70 toys with a price limit of €6 each for children aged between two and 16 years.

The gifts are handed over to nuns from the Convent of the Merciful Sisters of Saint Paul in Vera, who keep some for the children at the convent orphanage, and give the rest out to local families in need.