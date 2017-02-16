Half of buildings at danger from earthquakes

By David Jackson

More than half of all buildings along the Mediterranean coast could collapse in a strong earthquake. The warning comes from experts from the department for the investigation of earthquake damage in European buildings (DIRSEE), who will present their full report at this week’s annual meeting of the Málaga guild of architects.

Most of the at-risk buildings are located in Barcelona, Granada, Málaga, Almería and Murcia. The DIRSEE is to propose a joint effort between provincial guilds of architecture to catalogue the most at risk buildings.