Expat under siege from Baza attack hunters

Dog shooting victim claims access to her house has been illegally chained off and hunting hides restored on her land

By Emma Randle

An expat animal rescuer whose dogs were killed in a brutal attack on her property in the Baza mountains last month has accused hunters of increasingly threatening behaviour.

Illona Mitchell found herself prevented from accessing her own house last week, one month after she suffered an attack on her rescue centre on her private estate after she removed it from the hunting zone.

Five dogs were shot dead and a horse badly injured in the night time assault on Three Kings’ Day that caused outrage on social media and has been widely reported in the international press.