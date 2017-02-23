Brits biggest house buyers, report shows

By David Jackson

The housing market in the province continues to heat up – and British purchasers are returning to Almería, accounting for more than 20 per cent of house sales to foreign nationals last year.

More than 9,000 homes were sold across the province last year, according to an authoritative annual report from the guild of property registrars published last week. Purchasers from Great Britain bought as many homes as Germans, French and Swedish buyers combined, and accounted for 4.3 per cent of the total property market.