Bids for the contract to renovate Calle Mallorca in the heart of the Rincon de Loix area of Benidorm have to be presented by Monday.

The budget – coming in at just under €1 million – will include the renewal of drinking water pipes, a new drainage and sewage network, and the overhaul of utilities.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com