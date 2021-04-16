Vaccinations

April 13

Email

Thank you for your article in the Costa Blanca News regarding all over 80s being given their first vaccine by last weekend. This year I will be 83 years old and a long time resident in Campello, but I have not been offered the vaccine at all.

Sincerely

Eric Blayden

Dear Eric,

Thanks for writing in. We are sorry to hear that you have not been called in for your jab.

Our advice is to call your local health centre and make sure that they have your up-to-date contact details – landline telephone and/or mobile phone.

While you are confirming those details with them you could also enquire about your vaccination,

All the best and good luck,

Dave Jones