More makeshift classrooms than ever before

By David Jackson

A quarter of all temporary school buildings across Andalucía are located in Almería province, after the Junta’s promise made in December 2015 to eliminate them over the course of last year has “failed miserably”, according to opposition parties.

Nearly 80 schools in the province still have to teach children in unsuitable temporary accommodation, eight more than three years ago.

Junta spokesperson Miguel Ángel Vázquez promised to eliminate temporary school accommodation before the end of 2016 when he announced a €10m investment to combat the problem, but according to statistics from the opposition Partido Popular party only two schools have managed to completely rid themselves of portacabins.