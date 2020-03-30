Spain surpasses China in Covid-19 cases

Spain has today (Monday) surpassed China in number of coronavirus cases.

In this morning’s daily breifing on the Covid-19 crisis, the government has announced 85.195 people have been infected throughout the country so far, 7,340 patients have died and 16,700 have recovered.

The government has pointed out there has been fewer new cases in recent days and the number of fatalities has also dropped, giving grounds for hope that the ‘peak’ of infection has been reached.

However, the situttion in hospitals, especially ICUs is critical in several regions as the majority of those admitted in hospital do not recover until 14 days later and cannot be discharged.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper