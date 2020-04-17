Spain sees light at the end of the tunnel

DESPITE a minor increase in daily deaths and new cases yesterday (Thursday), the spread of coronavirus in Spain is continuing to slow down.

Yesterday the number of new deaths increased to 551 (523 on Tuesday) and the number of new cases to 5,183.

Despite the rise, both figures represent an increase of less than 3% of the total figures – far from the 20% rises in the peak days at the end of March.

