One of the most popular events in Southern Spain, the Feria de Abril in Sevilla, has been suspended by the city authorities due to the Covid-19 measures.
The city council has stated that it would be logistically imposible to get the Feria ground ready due to the restrictions imposed under the national state of alarm, and is considering holding the event in September this year
Sevilla suspends Feria de Abril
