Sevilla suspends Feria de Abril

0
41

One of the most popular events in Southern Spain, the Feria de Abril in Sevilla, has been suspended by the city authorities due to the Covid-19 measures.
The city council has stated that it would be logistically imposible to get the Feria ground ready due to the restrictions imposed under the national state of alarm, and is considering holding the event in September this year

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.