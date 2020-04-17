School year pass

PUPILS throughout Spain will not lose this school year and will generally go on to the next, according to special measures announced on Wednesday by education minister Isabel Celaá

The closure of all schools for over a month without any imminent date to return has led the government to schedule a decree whereby the school year will officially end in June, as was originally established in the calendar.

Practically all 8.2 million non-university students will automatically go on to the following school year, although the minister has insisted this is not a ‘general pass’.

