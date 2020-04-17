School year pass

0
101

PUPILS throughout Spain will not lose this school year and will generally go on to the next, according to special measures announced on Wednesday by education minister Isabel Celaá
The closure of all schools for over a month without any imminent date to return has led the government to schedule a decree whereby the school year will officially end in June, as was originally established in the calendar.
Practically all 8.2 million non-university students will automatically go on to the following school year, although the minister has insisted this is not a ‘general pass’.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.