Royals tested negative for Covid-19

The King and Queen visiting Orihuela in October

The results of Covid-19 tests carried out on the Spanish royal family yesterday are all negative. The test were carried out after Queen Letizia had close contact with Podemos equality minister Irene Montero late last week. Sra Montero tested positive on Tuesday and her husband deputy-PM Pablo Iglesias is in quarantine. She had attended the Womens’ Day marches in Madrid along with thousands of others – and the authorities (including her own ministry) are now underfire for not banning the gatherings beforehand.

