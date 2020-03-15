Nationwide cheer for medical personnel

A nationwide cheer to show support to the medical personnel attending those infected with Covod-19 has been called for tonight at 20.00

Residents are asked to go out on their balconies and open their windows to clap and cheer to show their support.

The first nationwide cheer took place spontaneously at 22.00 last night. Social media messages are asking this to become a daily event to show support and boost morale under the current lockdown.

