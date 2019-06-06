IS ‘financier’ arrested in Madrid

NATIONAL Police have arrested a Syrian man alleging he was financing the return of jihadist fighters from the Middle East after the collapse of Islamic State in the region.
A resident of Madrid, he was said to enjoy the ‘maximum confidence’ of the upper-echelons of the terror organisation, collecting money and using undercover channels to send it to Syria.

