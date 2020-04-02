Coronavirus count is ‘stabilising’ – despite death toll peak

SPAIN reported a new record in virus-related deaths on Thursday, with 950 in 24 hours although the growth in infections is waning, health ministry data showed.

The total number of deaths stood at 10,003 while new coronavirus infections rose by nearly 8% overnight to 110,238.

Health authorities said the pace of contagion has dropped from a daily average of 20% until March 25 to less than 12% after that date, more than 10 days after Spaniards were ordered to stay at home.

