Valencia calls off Falla fiestas

Valencia regional president Ximo Puig announced at 22.00 this evening (Tuesday) that the world-famous Falla fiestas in Valencia have been suspended due to the coronavirus threat.

Sr Puig said the fiestas could be held at a later date if the health authorities allow it.

The fiesta ban also affects the Magdalena fiestas that follow from the Fallas in Castellón.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper