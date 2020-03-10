Valencia calls off Falla fiestas

The winning Antiga de Campanar falla Photo: J.Wickman

Valencia regional president Ximo Puig announced at 22.00 this evening (Tuesday) that the world-famous Falla fiestas in Valencia have been suspended due to the coronavirus threat.
Sr Puig said the fiestas could be held at a later date if the health authorities allow it.
The fiesta ban also affects the Magdalena fiestas that follow from the Fallas in Castellón.

