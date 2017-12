She was asleep and went unnoticed when the bus was parked up for the day after dropping off children at school

AN INVESTIGATION is ongoing in Rincón de la Victoria into how a three-year-old girl was locked in a school bus for almost five hours.

The incident on December 12 began when the bus delivered 25 pupils aged between three and 11 years to the María del Mar Romera primary school on the Parque Victoria urbanisation at 9am.