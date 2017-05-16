Thirty towns unite to help children with cancer

People will be taking to the streets across three provinces to raise funds for the AVOI paediatric cancer care association

THIRTY municipalities in the provinces of Málaga, Granada and Cádiz will be showing their support for the children’s cancer care charity AVOI on June 3, by hosting open-air fundraising parties.

The simultaneous events across the three provinces will feature music, food and drink, and entertainment including magic shows and bouncy castles, with the money raised going towards remodelling the bone marrow transplant facilities at Málaga’s Materno Infantil hospital.

Tickets for the Verbenavoi parties are €7 and can be bought online at www.verbenavoi.com.