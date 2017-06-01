The dreaded Padrón… or the mystery of the missing Brits

THE NATIONAL Institute for Statistics (INE) published last week their ongoing Padrón statistics which show that during 2016 Alicante lost 16,000 residents, of which 9,344 were of British nationality.

The figures released by the INE show that the British population in Alicante stands at 63,010, which equals the number of Brits way back in 2004. What is the reason behind this continued fall since 2008?

