A 16-YEAR-old boy who fell into Ronda’s Tajo gorge last Friday while celebrating the end of the school year remains in a very serious condition in the intensive care unit of Málaga’s Hospital Regional.

The teenager, from the Guadalteba village of Cañete la Real and a student at Ronda’s Pérez de Guzmán secondary school, was taking part in a botellón street-drinking party in the Paseo de Blas Infante area when he fell 60 metres (almost 200 feet) at around 1.40am.